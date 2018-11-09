37-year-old Bedford woman dies in crash on Route 122

BEDFOD COUNTY, Va. - A 37-year-old Bedford woman died in a crash Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The single-vehicle, fatal crash happened in Bedford County at 7:30 a.m. on Route 122, less than a mile south of Route 643, when a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier going south entered a curve, ran off the right side of the highway and hit a tree, according to police.

The driver, Laurie Overstreet, died at the scene. Police say she was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The map below provides an approximate estimate of where the crash happened.

