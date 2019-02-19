4-year-old, elderly woman among injured in multi-car crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Four people, including a 4-year-old boy, had to be taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Bedford County.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday on Lee Jackson Highway at the Holcomb Rock Road intersection.

Although the crash is still under investigation, the sheriff's office says that it appears a 17-year-old driver was slowing down to make a left turn, causing the tractor-trailer behind her to slow down as well. An SUV then went around the tractor-trailer and hit the teen driver.

The 4-year-old boy, an elderly woman, and a man and woman in their 30s who were in the SUV were all taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. The elderly woman, who had to be extracted, and the child were later transferred to the UVA Medical Center.

The child was restrained. It's not clear yet if the others in the SUV were.

The 17-year-old driver was checked out and released. She did not have any passengers and she was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

The driver of the SUV will be charged, according to the sheriff's office.

