50-year-old Lynchburg man wanted for malicious wounding, sexual battery, arrested

BEDFORD, Va. - Authorities on Thursday arrested a Lynchburg man wanted on several felony warrants.

On the morning of February 27, authorities said, Mark Elliot, 50, fled a scene in the victim's van, which was reported stolen. The van was located by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, recovered and returned to the victim.

Elliott is wanted for several felony warrants, including malicious wounding and sexual battery.

Bedford Police Department investigators obtained information on Elliott’s location contacted the Sheriff's Office upon their discovery.

A Campbell County officer responded to Sunnymeade Road in Rustburg, and Elliott was taken into custody without incident.

