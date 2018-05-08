6 people survive being ejected after Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Six people riding in a Jeep Wrangler, all under the age of 21, had to be hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 4:23 a.m. in the 4400 block of Thomas Jefferson Road in Forest, according to Virginia State Police.

The 1998 Jeep Wrangler was going north on Route 811 when police say it crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve, ran off the left side of the highway as it overturned and then hit a mailbox.

The driver of the Jeep, a 17-year-old Forest boy, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

All five passengers, none of whom were wearing seat belts, were also ejected from the Jeep, according to police.

The passengers were an 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

The driver and all five passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Charges are pending.

