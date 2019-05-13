75-year-old Bedford County man dies after driving into mailbox, tree

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a crash that killed a 75-year-old Bedford County man.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. on Sunday on Route 626, close to Route 1326 in Bedford County.

According to state police, a 2018 Toyota Avalon was traveling south when the driver ran off the road, hit a mailbox and then a tree.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Huddleston resident John Francis Finnegan. State police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Finnegan was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he later died.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.