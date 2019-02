BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - An 83-year-old Moneta woman has been found dead after an intensive search.

Lina "Pat" Toot was discovered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in a creek outside of her home, where she lived alone. She was reported missing on Friday.

Toot had Sundowners, a state of confusion that is most often found in people who have dementia or Alzheimer's disease. It particularly affects people after sundown, as the name would suggest.

Crews weedwacked through bushes as part of the land search, while divers checked the waters and drones flew overhead. Toot's property spanned 250 acres, so there was quite a bit of area to cover.

The creek, normally only a few inches deep, had swelled to five or six feet, according to Kevin Mustgrove, deputy task force leader for Bedford Fire Search and Rescue.

