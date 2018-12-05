86-year-old Bedford County man charged with multiple sex crimes

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - An 86-year-old man charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery is now in jail, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Carl Wheeler, of Huddleston, was arrested Tuesday and is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford with no bond.

Wheeler is charged with sex offenses that allegedly happened between 1994 and 2010.

On Oct. 22, the Sheriff's Office received a complaint, which led to an investigation, which resulted in Wheeler's arrest.

