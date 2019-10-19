Alcohol could be a factor in Saturday morning deadly car crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Virginia state police are investigating a deadly single vehicle crash that happened at 5:05 a.m. Saturday in Bedford County.

A Ford F-250 was being driven east on Route 24 when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, crossed the road and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as Brian Martin, 35, of Evington, Virginia

Martin was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

Police say alcohol is belived to have been a factor in the crash,

The crash remains under investigation.

