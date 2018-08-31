Authorities offer $5,000 reward for information on guns stolen during Bedford County burglary

FOREST, Va. - A $5,000 reward has been announced for anyone who can provide information on a Bedford County burglary, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF.

Just after midnight on Aug. 24, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office says it responded to Black Dog Sporting Goods in Forest for a burglar alarm.

Deputies say they arrived three minutes after being dispatched and found the front door of the business damaged and opened.

Lynchburg police also responded to help the Bedford County Sheriff's Office clear the scene of suspects, but they say none were located.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, NSSF, are each offering a reward of up to $2,500 each, for a total reward of $5,000, for information that leads to an arrest.

Three guns were reported missing by the business owner.

Security footage revealed four men who entered the building wearing hooded sweatshirts.

ATF is working with Bedford County during this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff's Office at 540-586-7827.

