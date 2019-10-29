Bedford Area Welcome Center celebrating 15 years

BEDFORD, Va.- - Tourism is big business in the town of Bedford.

The Bedford Area Welcome Center is celebrating 15 years since opening its doors. During Tuesday's open house, the center was given an award from the Central Virginia Business Coalition.



10 news talked to one of the original employees, who's now a volunteer, about how far the center has come.

"We started in a small trailer located in our parking lot where the dumpster is and then expanded to this wonderful building. You need to remember tourism is the third-largest employer in the state of Virginia. So it's big business and the Bedford County and town made a real effort to promote tourism," said Rob Jarvis, volunteer.

Residents, visitors and businesses were able to enjoy cake and cider tasting, with an old-fashioned cider press demonstration from Jimmy's Cracked Corn. The Waffle Mania food truck was also on site.



