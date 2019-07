MYRTLE BEACH, Sc. - A local boy found the treasure of a lifetime during his annual shark tooth hunt.

Brandon Overstreet and his family, of Bedford, were on vacation in Myrtle Beach when he says his 6-year-old son found a rare megalodon tooth.

A megalodon is an extinct, prehistoric shark, making this find millions of years old.

