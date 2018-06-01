Bedford County Animal Shelter no longer in 'code red' status after multiple adoptions

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - After multiple dog adoptions, the Bedford County Animal Shelter is no longer in 'code red' status, meaning dogs at the shelter are no longer at risk of being euthanized.

Staff members say thanks to Facebook shares and TV coverage, many people came in and adopted the dogs.

The shelter still has some dogs up for adoption and plenty of cats, and you have a chance to adopt one this weekend.

The Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter group is hosting an adoption event at Beale's Brewery Saturday, and adoption fees for all shelter dogs and cats have been sponsored.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



