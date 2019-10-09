Bedford County authorities searching for missing 38-year-old man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Bedford County authorities are searching for a missing man.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman reported that her husband, Gary Chaplin, was missing. She said he didn't show up for work in Bedford.

Chaplin's wife says her husband has never exhibited this type of behavior before.

Chaplin is a 38 years old, white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 220 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Chapin should be driving a silver GMC Envoy with Virginia plates US RENI.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-586-7827 or 911.

