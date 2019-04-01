Bedford County authorities warn about email scam involving FedEx

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - If you've recently received an email from FedEx, take a closer look before you take it seriously.

Bedford County authorities are urging anyone who has received an email from FedEx to be on the lookout for a scam.

Deputies say the scammer sends an email with the subject, "Dear Customer." The email continues advising “we are in possession of your Parcel (which includes a certified cheque worth a very large sum of money, amount varies, and other vital documents) that we facilitate the clearance of the cheque in your country, which is to be couriered to you."

The email goes on to ask for a FedEx Security Keeping Fee before the company will deliver the package.

