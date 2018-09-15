Person dead after vehicle hit, trapped between building and train

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Someone is dead after driving a vehicle that was hit by a train and then trapped between the train and a building, according to Virginia State Police.

According to authorities, a vehicle was hit by a train on Riverside Circle in Big Island just before 7:30 on Friday night.

Authorities say they attempted to free the driver from the wreckage, but police say the person has now died.

Police say they are unsure of what type of vehicle was involved, but say it was possibly a tractor-trailer.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added once available.

