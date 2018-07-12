Bedford County deputies search for man accused of abducting, strangling woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is accused of strangling and abducting a woman.

Workers at Bedford Memorial Hospital reached out to the sheriff's office on Wednesday. The emergency room staff was treating a woman who had severe injuries to her face. She told them that Wesley Dudley assaulted and strangled her.

Dudley has not been arrested yet. Deputies have warrants out for aggravated malicious wounding, abduction, strangulation, and destroying phone lines.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wesley Dudley is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or go online to http://cvcrimestoppers.org.



