Bedford County deputies searching for man who they say ran away after being pulled over

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Bedford County deputies are searching for a man who ran away after being pulled over last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a Bedford County deputy pulled over a Chevy pickup truck on Thomas Jefferson Road for multiple traffic violations on August 30.

After the driver, 27-year-old Dustin Gilliam, was pulled over, authorities say the driver gave the deputy a fake identity. According to the sheriff's office, while the deputy was trying to identify the driver, he ran away.

The release states that an investigation by the sheriff's office revealed Gilliam has ties to Amherst County, Campbell County and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Gilliam is wanted in Amherst County for probation violation for malicious wounding. He is also wanted in Bedford County for multiple charges.

