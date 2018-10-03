Bedford County expands agriculture program to middle schools

BEDFORD, Va. - Bedford County is encouraging students to think of a career in agriculture earlier than high school.

New to Liberty and Staunton River middle schools are agricultural classes.

The program started in the high schools first. Teachers saw it quickly grow and wanted to expand it.

County officials and the agriculture board worked together to bring the course to the middle schools. Teachers say starting early will help students narrow their choices in the classroom and industry.

“When they come up to us at the high school, we’re able to specialize on their skill set and kind of really hone in on those skills that might help them be more career ready,” Lindsay Tomlinson, agriculture instructor at Liberty High School and Bedford County Agricultural Economic Development Advisory Board member said.

“It’s just a good place to be and if you like farming, this will be a really good class,” 7th grader Celestia Hockin said.

Bedford County Agricultural Economic Development Advisory Board will meet at the middle school Wednesday night to learn more about the course and how they can help students in the future.



