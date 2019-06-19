Bedford County getting broadband by end of 2019

A game changer in Bedford County.

That's how leaders describe adding broadband to the area.

County leaders broke ground on the $3.5 million project Wednesday.

Adding 10 new communication towers and 21 miles of fiber optic cable will help bring high-speed internet to 95 percent of the county.

School leaders say this will directly impact middle and high school students in the months to come.

“It's a fulfillment of our vision to be able to provide Chromebooks to our learners in grades six through12 next fall and that times out so perfectly with the work that the county and state have done,” said Doug Schuck, Bedford County Public Schools superintendent.

The goal is to have the towers built by October and provide internet by the end of 2019.

