Bedford County hires new youth career navigator

BEDFORD, Va. - Bedford County fills a void for its young people. Freddie Mays is the new youth career navigator for the county.

We first told you last year that Region 2000 Workforce and county officials were looking for someone to better serve the youth in the community.

Mays says he has 21 years of experience in education and worked with at-risk youth in northern Virginia and Maryland.

He's been on the job for a month and has plans to work with the public school system and the department of social services to identify people age 16 to 24 who need help finding a job.

"The few youth I've met already are welcoming me, with open arms. And just making sure that they understand the purpose of what my objectives are and assisting them to grow in life,” Mays said.

Mays is not a stranger to Central Virginia, either, He's originally from Madison Heights.

