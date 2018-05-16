Bedford County hosts job fair

BEDFORD, Va. - After a long-time, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced it will be leaving the area soon and laying off some employees, several other companies came together for a job fair. Organizers said, though Teva isa big loss for the community, other companies such as Simplimatic Automation, a company that builds robots will be expanding.

"It is kind of a huge hit, but we have a lot of opportunities here for those employees to come and have the opportunity to find a job right here in their own community or their own backyard and won't have to relocate,” said Susan Martin the president and CEO of Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We're a little different in that we get to play with robots and make cool conveyor systems. So we're hoping really to kind of show that off and let future employees know some of the cool technology that they can work in here in Central Virginia,” Kevin Welsh, marketing director for Simplimatic Automation, said.

Click here for a full list of companies that are hiring:

https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/1335/File/Chamber_Events/JobFair/JobFairHiringPositions2018.pdf



