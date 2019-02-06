Bedford County man arrested, facing several child porn charges

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A Bedford County man is now facing charges related to child porn, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Bryan Warner, 40, was arrested by investigators with the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children's Task Force.

Warner is being held without bond on one count of reproducing child pornography, one count of reproducing child pornography as a second offense, one count of possessing child pornography and five counts of possessing child pornography as a second offense.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children's Task Force at 434-534-9521.

