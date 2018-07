BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged rape.

Thaxton resident Joshua Adam Caudill, 27, was arrested Wednesday for an incident that allegedly happened July 5. He is charged with rape and object sexual penetration.

Caudill is an acquaintance of the victim, according to the sheriff's office.

Caudill is being held at the Bedford Adult Detention Facility without bond.

