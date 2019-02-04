Bedford County man wins $1 million from lottery scratcher

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Talk about a productive stop on your way to work!

Marquis Foxx stopped at the Speedy Mart on Blue Ridge Avenue in Bedford and bought a 20X the Money ticket and scratched it.

That’s when the Moneta man learned he’d won the game’s top prize of $1 million.

“It’s like a dream come true,” he said as he claimed his prize at the Virginia Lottery’s customer service center in Roanoke.

He had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $610,874 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

The Speedy Mart where he purchased the ticket received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Foxx is the third person to claim the top prize in 20X the Money, which means one more top-prize ticket remains unclaimed in this game. The chances of winning the $1 million top prize are 1 in 1,224,000, while the chances of winning any prize are 1 in 3.51.

