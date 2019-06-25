Bedford County Nursing Home creates new incentive plan to hire more nurses

BEDFORD, Va. - The Bedford County Nursing Home is the only one in Virginia where the director reports to county leaders.



"The nursing home falls under the hospices of the board of supervisors," Robert Hiss, county administrator, said.

Hiss said they have a nursing shortage. He also said there about 50 full and part-time open positions. The county currently has 38 nurses and relies on traveling nurses to fill in.



"So if we could hire more county employees it won't cost us as much to use these outside services," Hiss said.

In a meeting Monday night, Bedford's Board of Supervisors approved a new recruiting and incentive program. It includes sign on bonuses where full-time applicants will receive $500 and a part-time applicant receives $250. An employee referral bonus, $500 goes to a current employer after the applicant successfully completes 90 days. Part-time referrals will be paid half the amount. The employee of the month will get $100 and nurses who pick up more shifts will get an extra $1.25 an hour.

"We've never had to utilize these types of incentives before. So this is one of our first forays into that environment," Hiss said.

Hiss said the incentives are effective immediately. The next step is reaching to people through commercials and social media.

"Not only trying to get the word out a little bit more, but also coupled with these incentives, I think it will put Bedford County in a good position," Hiss said.

