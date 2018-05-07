UPDATE: Missing Bedford County man, 22, has been found

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

The sheriff's office says Eric Kline has been found, according to family members.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 22-year-old man.

Eric Glenn Kline left his home near the Forest area on Tuesday, May 1, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Kline was last seen driving a white 2008 Nissan Sentra four-door sedan with the Virginia license plate VFX-5356.

He is 5’9” and 185 lbs. He has a light complexion and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on one of his hands in the shape of the continent of Africa.

If anyone has seen Kline or has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Investigator Arney of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.



