BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A beloved retired K9 with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office died over the weekend.

K9 Tucker served the community with his partner, Deputy Kirkland, from January 2007 until March 2016 and died on Saturday, October 27.

Courtesy of Bedford County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office says Tucker was an explosive detection dog, and that he has enjoyed his retirement by his partner's side.

