Missing 14-year-old Forest boy found

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Trevor Chatlos has been found with the help of calls from citizens.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Trevor Ian Chatlos left his home on Ty Bluff Road in Forest on Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Due to a medical condition, he needs to take his medication daily, which he left at home.

He is 5'8", 110 lbs. and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black coat, jeans and carrying an old Army backpack containing survival gear.

Anyone with information on Trevor’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.



