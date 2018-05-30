Bedford County Sheriff's Office upgrading Project Lifesaver equipment

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Bedford County now has a better way to search for people lost and in need.

Project Lifesaver is a program that helps law enforcement officers track people who may wander, like those with autism or dementia patients. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has been a part of the program for about nine years, but the department was in need of new tracking equipment.

Thanks to a grant from the Bedford Health Foundation, the department can upgrade four receivers that have a longer range and better response.

"Thank them from the bottom of our hearts, and I know the citizens of Bedford County thank them. For the dementia patients, Alzheimer's and autistic children, it's helping them and bringing loved ones home when they go missing," said Capt. Timothy Hayden, with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

The program is free for children with autism and dementia patients. For more information, call the Sheriff's Office at 540-586-4800.

