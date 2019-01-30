Bedford County Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9 officer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new furry friend to the force.

New K-9 officer Dasa, a one-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd from Czechoslovakia, is a certified narcotics and patrol K-9.

Dasa is paired up with Corporal Sonny Daniels, who has been with the sheriff's office for eight years.

Daniels helped save the life of a one-year-old boy at Smith Mountain Lake in August. He was also honored for his involvement in solving the slaying of Lynchburg 17-year-old Raymond Wood.

The sheriff's department currently has four K-9 officers, and Dasa will be replacing another K-9 when he retires.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.