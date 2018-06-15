Bedford County students continue to rally for beloved staff members

BEDFORD, Va. - Some concerned students in Bedford County made their case to the school board Thursday night over the future of two staff members.

It was a packed house at the meeting in the town of Bedford. Students want to know what's happening to a beloved principal at Liberty High School, and the deputy superintendent.

The students attempted to speak to the board the month prior, but were unable to do so as the meeting they attended was a closed session meeting and the board ruled against adding a public comment session to the agenda.

The school division said in a statement last month school leadership at Liberty is not changing, but did not address the students's concerns about the deputy superintendent. Those students and their parents do not believe what the school is telling them..

"The statement made by Bedford County, in my opinion, is vague and the public deserves transparency when matters of personnel of her rank are involved," student activist Thomas Messier said. "The public does have a right to know about their leaders and transparency is essential."

The students plan to continue their fight with letters and phone calls, although they say they don't have any more public demonstrations planned.

Bedford County Schools stands by its position of not commenting on personnel matters.

