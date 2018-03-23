Bedford County superintendent named Regional Superintendent of Year

BEDFORD, Va. - The Bedford County Public Schools superintendent is being recognized as the regional superintendent of the year. Doug Schuch has led the division since 2009. A selection committee made up of previous winners nominated him. He has 24 years of experience in public education, including teaching and administration positions in Fairfax and Stafford counties.

"I'm really happy about it because I think it reflects the hardwork, not necessarily that I've done, but our team has done over the years-- helping our learners become more successful in school and when they leave school," Schuch said.

Schuch will represent the region in the state's selection process of superintendent for the commonwealth.

