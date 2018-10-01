Bedford County to construct for new shell building

FOREST, Va. - Any businesses looking to grow in Bedford County may now have a better chance. On 40,000 square feet of land in its New London Business and Technology Center, Bedford County officials will construct a shell building ready for a prospective business to move in.

The project will cost $2.6 million. County leaders said they've received a lot of interest from businesses wanting to move to the county, but into an existing building.

"So this is going to help us get there faster with a company and be able to say, 'Here's a building, You all can finish this out but it looks beautiful on the outside and its ready to go for you,'" Traci Blido, economic development director, said.

County officials are accepting bids right now. They hope to have a groundbreaking next year.

