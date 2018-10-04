Bedford County woman wins $100,000 playing Virginia Lottery

BEDFORD, Va. - Crystal Venable was sitting at home watching TV when she learned she was a grand prize winner.

She matched all five numbers in the Sept. 23 night drawing of Cash 5 with a ticket she bought at Family Fair located at 1125 Confederate Blvd. in Appomattox.

With the perfect ticket, the Forest woman won $100,000.

“I checked the numbers, and I almost passed out!” she later said. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!”

The winning numbers were 9-10-26-28-32. She used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on her ticket.

Venable said she has no immediate plans for her winnings, except that there may be a new car in her future.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

