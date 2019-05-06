Bedford County's internet safety efforts recognized on international platform

BEDFORD, Va. - Bedford County's internet safety efforts are being recognized on an international platform.

Sheriff Mike Brown and his wife Janet are back from Rome after speaking with leaders on their cyber safety program, Cyber SWAT

In an effort to keep young people safe on social media, the Browns created Cyber SWAT, where high school seniors speak with their peers about online safety.

Mike Brown said Vatican leaders got wind of their efforts in the Commonwealth and were interested in learning more about it.

We gave them a lot of information on Cyber Swat and we told them we would love to see it in every school in the country, in our country, but we'd also like to see it in every school in the world. The Catholic schools we're going to be working with them," Brown said.

Brown and his wife plan on going back to the Vatican, but aren't sure when.

in the Fall the couple will be launching theCyber SWAT program in other schools across the United States.

