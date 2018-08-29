Bedford deputy, surgical technician honored for heroic act

LYNCHBURG, Va. - There's been a happy reunion in Bedford. The Bedford County Sheriff's deputy and CENTRA surgical technician who saved a 1-year-old boy's life earlier this month were honored for their actions.

Little Nicholas and his family attended Wednesday ceremony. In less than 10 minutes, Cprl. Sonny Daniels and Brandi Hudson brought the boy back to life after he went under the water in Smith Mountain Lake.

"You think about that child being your child. You know at that time you want them to survive as much as you want your own and at that point, their life is in your hands," Hudson said.

The Gray family didn't want to speak on camera but tells 10 News they will stay in touch with Daniels.

