Train stop could be coming to Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. - A train station could be coming to Plunkett Street in the town of Bedford.

"It's topographically as good a site (as) you can find in this part of the world. I mean, it's almost dead flat. We can get 90 to 100 spaces there," Brian McCrodden, a member of the Bedford-Franklin Regional Rail Initiative, said.

In an hour-long presentation Friday, the Bedford-Franklin Regional Rail Initiative group informed community members why it believes it's time for Bedford to get its own train station.

"It doesn't compete with either Roanoke or Lynchburg. It compliments them because people are becoming more and more comfortable with this mode of transportation," said Vicki Gardner, the executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers said having a train stop will bring more people to Bedford's well-known attractions, such as Smith Mountain Lake. They said there is an economic benefit too, about $1 million annually.

"We have benefit-cost ratios from about 1.8 to 3.6 for those two ridership estimates, even with only 2,800 riders, which we think is a very lowball estimate. It's going to make economic sense," McCrodden said.

On Nov. 19, the group will meet with the commonwealth's secretary of transportation about its finalized proposal.

"She agreed to meet with us. So I have to take that as positive. We're going to give it our best shot to make the same compelling case to her," McCrodden said.

