Bedford friends split $1 million lottery prize

LEFT TO RIGHT: Rick Manley and Mike Heflin Jr. Credit: Virginia Lottery

BEDFORD, Va. - These two men are now each $500,000 richer after winning big playing the lottery.

A few days after the winning numbers for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle were announced, Rick Manley was at the Speedy Mart at 514-B Blue Ridge Avenue in Bedford.

He saw a sign in the store stating that one of the $1 million top prize tickets was bought there.

Manley offered his congratulations to the store owner who asked Manley if the winning ticket was his.

When Manley looked at his ticket, he discovered that he did indeed have that winning ticket.

He bought the ticket with his friend Mike Heflin Jr., so the two split the million-dollar prize equally.

In addition, the store received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

That winning ticket was No. 078410. It was one of three top-prize winners in the Jan. 1 drawing.

The other two top-prize winning tickets were bought in Stafford and Virginia Beach.

The five additional tickets that each won $100,000 were bought in Charlottesville, Leesburg, Ridgeway, South Hill and Virginia Beach.

An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

