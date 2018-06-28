Bedford kittens, cats in need of forever homes

Carter is an 11-week-old kitten available for adoption at the Bedford County Animal Shelter (Photo courtesy of Bedford County Animal Shelter)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Cats and kittens at the Bedford County Animal Shelter are in need of forever homes.

All shelter kitten adoptions are $20 and there is no cost to adopt a cat. A spay or neuter and vaccines will be provided at no cost, but donations are encouraged to help the shelter sponsor more animals that are in need of care.

This adoption promotion runs through June 30.

The shelter is located at 1307 Falling Creek Road in Bedford and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, contact the shelter at 540-586-7690.

