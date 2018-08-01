Bedford man slapped with child porn charge

BEDFORD, Va. - A 24-year-old Bedford man is facing child porn charges.

Gordon Matthew Goff was arrested Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into the sexual exploitation of children.

Goff is charged with two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses against children, and one count of production, publication, sale, financing, etc. of child pornography.

Investigators with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, from both the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Bedford Police Department, participated in the investigation, and execution of a search warrant at Goff's home.

Additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with information should call 434-534-9521.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.