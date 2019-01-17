Bedford officers arrest two Florida women after chase starts at bank drive-thu

BEDFORD, Va. - Two women are facing charges and two men are in custody after a chase that police say began at a bank drive-thru in Bedford Wednesday.

At 11 a.m., officers with the Bedford Police Department went to the Union Bank on West Main Street after receiving a report of a woman attempting to cash what bank employees believed to be a fraudulent check.

The call came after officers were notified of fraudulent activity at several Union Banks and officers earlier in the day had notified the Bedford branch of this activity.

The bank teller delayed the woman in the drive-thru who was attempting to cash the check as another bank employee called 911, according to police.

When a Bedford officer arrived at the bank, approached the white Chevy SUV and began talking to the driver, police say she drove away.

The officer got in his vehicle and went after her, according to the Police Department.

Police said one man in the car was able to exit undetected, while another man jumped from the SUV while the driver was speeding on Washington Street, according to police.

Officers pursued the Chevy until it stopped at the intersection of Tiger Trail and Burks Hill Road, about a mile away from the bank.

Police charged the two women they say were in the car.

The driver, Antonia Altavilla, 27, of Florida, faces a charge of disregarding police commands to stop and displaying fake license plates.

August Faith Watkins, 18, of Florida, was charged with out-of-state felony fugitive and falsely identifying herself to law enforcement.

The two men police say left the SUV earlier were located in Lynchburg and are now in custody as police continue investigating to determine if charges will be filed against them.

We've reached out to Lynchburg Police for more information about these two men.

The case related to the fraudulent checks being cashed is still under investigation.

Police say the four individuals are suspects in crimes spanning across Virginia.

The Bedford Police Department is continuing the investigation. If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to contact the Police Department at 540-587-6011 or call 911.

