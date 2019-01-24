Bedford Papa John's offers free pizza to furloughed federal workers

BEDFORD, Va. - For any local federal workers who are feeling the impacts of the partial government shutdown, a local Papa John's has decided to help.

Furloughed federal workers and their families can get a large one-topping pizza on the house, courtesy of the Papa John's at 1128 E Lynchburg Salem Tpke, Ste 800 in Bedford.

The offer is good for one carryout only free pizza per week until the shutdown is over. If one pizza isn't enough for your family, you can get 50 percent off any other purchases.

In order to take advantage of this offer, just show your government issued ID when picking up your pizza.

