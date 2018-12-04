Bedford police search for suspects in gift card fraud scheme

BEDFORD, Va. - Bedford police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a gift card fraud scheme.

Police say two men walked into a Walmart around 3 a.m. on November 18 and altered bar codes on five Samsung cellphones before purchasing them with gift cards. The gift cards had been purchased at a different store with a stolen debit card.

After the men successfully altered the prices for the phones and bought them, they bought several more gift cards with a stolen debit card.

The total theft adds up to $2,800.

Police are hoping to identify the two men pictured above. If you recognize either of them, you're asked to call authorities.

