Bedford police want to return stolen bikes to rightful owners

BEDFORD, Va. - If you've lost or had a bike stolen in the last two years, it may be sitting at the town of Bedford's Police Department.

The chief says they have about 20 bicycles in their storage unit waiting for owners to claim them.

Police say people have called them about finding bikes in their yards or officers have found them on roadsides.

Police wouldn't show us the bikes because they want the rightful owners to pick them up. Officers want people to report stolen items.

"A lot of time people think they're wasting our time by reporting a bike stolen, because they don't think they're ever going to get it back. If they report it to us they possibly could, but it also helps us track when things like this are happening. We start to see a pattern of it," Chief Todd Foreman said.

Police hope to have all bikes returned to owners in the next month. If not they will go to a non-profit organization.

If you are looking for a stolen bike, call the Bedford Police Department's Investigator Alderson at 540-587-6011.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.