Body found in James River identified as missing Lynchburg man

BIG ISLAND, Va. - The medical examiner has determined that the body recovered from the James River last week is that of a missing Lynchburg man.

Nathan Faidley's body was found on April 11 in the James River in Bedford County.

He was reported missing from Lynchburg on March 3.

The cause and nature of his death is pending the results of further tests, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

APRIL 11

A body has been recovered from the James River in Bedford County, according to Jarrett Branch, deputy chief of Big Island Fire Department.

Officials say crews spent two hours on the James River for the recovery operation after they say some kayakers called it in.

Crews say they found the body along the river, and it is unclear how long the body had been there before it was found. It is unclear if it was in the river or on the shore.

Authorities say the age and sex of the body are unknown at this time, according to officials.

Authorities say this is the same area they had been searching for a missing Lynchburg man, Nathan William Faidley.

Faidley, 28, was reported missing March 3. During the search for Faidley, crews went over close to 9 miles of shoreline and river, even using drones, but they have not found him.

First responders say there are no other active search and rescue efforts targeted in this area other than the one for Faidley.

The Lynchburg Police Department has been notified, but ultimately it will be up to the medical examiner to identify the body and determine a cause of death.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are launching boats and searching the James River in Bedford County.

There is a heavy police, fire and rescue presence, according to the 10 News crew on the scene.

Crews are focusing on an area of the James River one mile north of the Georgia Pacific Paper Mill

The boats are being launched from Big Island, where Hunting Creek intersects with the James River off Route 604.

