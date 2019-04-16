Boys with a Dream surprise Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown

BEDFORD, Va. - Bedford County’s sheriff walked into a something he wasn’t expecting on Tuesday.



Boys with a Dream, a nonprofit organization known for its community related events, surprised Sheriff Mike Brown.



Brown will retire at the end of the year.

And the young men wanted to honor him with a plaque, gift card and a special gift to remember the trips he’s taken them on.

The young men said Brown played a role in some of them going to college and meeting state legislators.

“He’s such a big support for us and a great man for us. And we really love him and we really care for him,” Ta’Ron Robinson, president of Boys with a Dream, said.

“It means everything to me. This is a great, great group of young men,” Brown said.

Boys with a Dream will hold another prayer for peace for first responders later this month.



