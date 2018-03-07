Capital murder trials postponed for alleged MS-13 members

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The capital murder trials for two alleged gang members have been postponed.

Kevin Soto-Bonilla and Cristian Sanchez-Gomez are accused of killing 17-year-old Raymond Wood last year in Bedford County.

Defense attorneys say they need more time to review the evidence.

Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance says his office gave the defense a vast amount of evidence, much of which has to be translated from Spanish.

Soto-Bonilla and Sanchez-Gomez are believed to be members of the MS-13 gang. Sanchez-Gomez's trial has been moved to September 11.

The trial date for Soto-Bonilla has not been set yet.



