BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A sheet metal fabricator will invest $300,000 to expand its facility in Bedford County, creating nine jobs.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the news from Central Virginia Manufacturing on Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support CVM’s job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which is state funded.

The company has not announced when it will start the hiring process.

