Community continues to mourn loss of 2-year-old August Farley

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. - A Bedford County community is still trying to heal the emotional wounds left by a tragic day on Smith Mountain Lake.

Neighbors tried to help a Texas family find missing 2-year-old August Farley.

Divers found August's body near the home in which the family was staying on the lake.

August's death is still on the minds of people who work near the lake and see different families every day.

"I think you just have to stay strong in prayers and just kinda, Just as a community come together and move forward," said Lauren Dalton, who works near the lake.

The sentiments are the same for the Scruggs Dive Team.

Although each member has at least two decades of experience, the search on Thursday was difficult.

"This is a big tragedy in the community -- something, fortunately, we don't often face but, when we do, our thoughts and prayers always go straight to the family," said Capt. Greg McCorkindal, one of the divers who found August's body. "This is something we have trained for, for ourselves, and we do check on each other. We do call, make sure everybody's OK."

The divers went into the water at 11 a.m. while Virginia State Police troopers were conducting their own scan of the lake.

The divers performed a detailed search near the dock and, in 15 minutes, they found the young boy's body 12 feet down, at the bottom of the lake.

"It's so sad to hear a little boy lose his life, just because he was curious and wanted to see what this world is about. But we know he's in a better place," said Dalton.

