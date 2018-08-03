Couple thankful to survive as home partially caves in during Bedford County flooding

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A Bedford County couple is trying to salvage what they can after the walls of their home caved during Thursday's rain.

The De Novas are devastated and in shock as they've lived in the home for 30 years and nothing like that has ever happened.

Members of the Bedford County Special Operations Command were in their basement Thursday night, checking out the damage and putting up temporary wooden posts to try to keep the home from completely collapsing.

Structure Collapse in Campbell Co SOC units shored up the 1st floor to prevent further collapse, a 16 ft section of basement wall gave way and rushed into backyard. pic.twitter.com/XH7PgWiIo8 — Bedford County SOC (@BCoFRSOC) August 3, 2018

To make matters worse, the couple does not have flood insurance. Since nothing like this has ever happened to them before, they never thought they'd need it.

Bob De Nova and his wife are busy trying to salvage his huge sports memorabilia collection.

He had many signed baseballs, baseball cards and even a signed football helmet.

He estimates he lost 75 percent of his collection.

"I found the important stuff. Ted Williams ball, 500 home run ball, Mickey Mantle ball, Tony Gwynn ball. So I found that, and hopefully we'll find more," said De Nova.

An insurance adjuster was supposed to come to the home Friday and take a look at the damage to the home.

Even if the home is repairable, the couple said they probably won't move back in because they were planning to downsize anyway.

